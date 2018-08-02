AnyFlip Announces Its Advanced PDF to Flash Page Flip Book Converter for Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --AnyFlip has launched a brand new innovative and intuitive PDF to flash page flip book converter that allows everyone to convert PDF files to flipbooks. It encompasses a wide range of features and makes the flipbook attractive to the readers as well.



"At a time, when people prefer useful and visually appealing content, our PDF to flash page flip book converter is extremely beneficial. To start with, we have rich media resources for our users to insert and make the content interactive. Besides, we also have options for online hosting, publishing and sharing with clients worldwide," affirms the chief designer of AnyFlip, Anna Lee.



When it comes to converting PDF files to any format, most of the times in generic software, the conversion would be a straightforward one without any scope for customization. In this case, people can go for complete customization and editing. The software has in-built editing tools that allow the end-users or the readers to browse through the files easily and even on mobile phones. With FlipHTML5, the flipbook becomes compatible with a range of devices. Not just that, the software is ready for download on Mac and Windows OS.



The PDF to flash page flip book converter will be available on unlimited cloud platform allowing the users to work and edit on the flipbooks from anywhere. Even the vendors and clients will be able to view the flipbook from anywhere since the software also gets the sharing option. Whether the author wishes to share it only on his website or on social media sites, he has the freedom to do so.



The software also goes to one-step forward and allows the Google Analytic reports to reach the businesses. So the brochures and catalogs actually get transformed to a mini e-commerce platform. As two-way interactive software, the PDF to flash page flip book converter goes beyond the domain of being just a converter. It caters to the modern user and buyer in every possible way.



About AnyFlip

The software company has been gaining fame for its varied digital publishing solutions across diverse sectors. Their PDF to flash page flip book converter is one advanced solution that is the way ahead of its times. For more information, please visit http://anyflip.com/.