AnyFlip Announces the Latest Launch of Flip Book Maker for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --Life is all about choices, and the choices people make is largely based on personal preferences. It has been popularly said that one man's meat is another man's poison. While some people can't trade their Windows Operating System (OS) on their personal computer (PC) and other Windows phones for anything, a whole lot of others prefer their favorite Mac OS on their Mac computers.



It was to this end that AnyFlip, an organization that is customer-minded, and that prioritizes users' satisfaction irrespective of their gadget or operating system of choice, announced today the launch of the company's flip book maker for Mac - to help all Mac users generate classy interactive digital publications effortlessly.



Renowned as being the world's leading interactive flipping book publishing platform, the flip book maker for Mac lovers possesses all the rich and awesome attributes that the free flip book maker has while being fully complementary and well-suited for Mac OS users both offline and online.



With the flip book maker for Mac, users can change PDF documents to flash page flip book in a matter of minutes. They can also create a thrilling experience for their audience by presenting an actual book page flipping digital book.



Speaking about the launch of flip book maker for Mac, one of the spokesperson of AnyFlip commented thus; "To make sure our customers who love using Mac are not left behind, we decided to create and design the flip book maker for Mac. We are happy with this launch and release, and we know our customers would be pleased too."



"The flip book maker for Mac can be downloaded on any Mac computer irrespective of the version of Mac OS it is using – be it; OS X Leopard, OS X Snow Leopard, OS X Lion, OS Yosemite and so on." he added.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip makes it super easy for anyone to create flash flipbook with Mac device. The company recently launched the flip book maker for Mac to generate interactive digital publications.



To know more about AnyFlip, visit amazing flipping book examples at http://anyflip.com/example/.