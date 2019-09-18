AnyFlip Announces the Official Release of Its Page Turning Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2019 --AnyFlip has announced the official release of its innovative page turning software for creating digital publications with page turning effects. This new software features the latest technology and advanced features with a more streamlined designing and publishing platform. It lets users access free tools and functionalities in order to design publications that offer the most engaging experiences to their audiences.



AnyFlip offers terrific opportunities for users who want to excel in e-commerce. The company has grown its massive client base around the world. Industries that utilize software products from AnyFlip include engineering firms, fashion industries, health organizations, and much more. This easy to use software enables users to customize their publications to allow for additional features like branding, and ecommerce & marketing, among many others. AnyFlip also offers a secure and reliable hosting of publications on its cloud platform at no additional cost.



"After reviewing our customer feedback, we realized the need for more advanced resources that will help our clients design more compelling publications," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "Our clients need to measure up to online competition for them to boost their productivity. That is why we have created software with comprehensive tools to enhance their creativity and ensure their creations significantly impact the online market.



As part of its feature suite, the page turning software can be downloaded on users' desktops to allow the application to run on their system tray. This allows for continuous status updates without the need to leave browsers open all day through. The software works on all PCs and users can design unlimited mobile-friendly publications which audiences can access and view from anywhere. With e-commerce and marketing integration, users can now promote and sell their products online. Their target viewers can shop directly from the catalogs or magazines created without being directed to another page.



Both new and long-term users can utilize the intuitive software using the tutorial provided by AnyFlip. The fresh new looks and detailed information on the functions, features, and usage of the software are available to all. AnyFlip's commitment to quality services and continuous improvement is seen in its endless efforts to improve their products. The company offers both free and paid packages with more advanced features.



More information about the page tuning software can be found at http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

With its vision to simplify users' digital marketing efforts, AnyFlip is a leading software developer that serves a diverse list of global clients and industries. The company's adaptability towards implementing cutting edge technologies ensures easy to use software that optimizes its clients' processes.