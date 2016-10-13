AnyFlip Announces Two Ways for Online Publishers to Monetize Magazine

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --AnyFlip, the world's leading digital platform where online publishers can convert PDF files into magazines has announced two quick and easy ways to monetize magazine.



1. Integrate Google Adsense Into the Magazine



To generate revenue by integrating Google Adsense into magazines is pretty simple with AnyFlip. After converting PDF into digital publication through AnyFlip, the Google Adsense can then be added by searching for the Google Adsense in the design tab, imputing the Google Adsense ID, defining proportions and positions and saving. The Google Adsense can then be previewed in the digital publication before it is published to local computer or online.



2. Integrate Advertising Banner Into the Magazine



The other method which involves integrating advertising banner into the magazines is a great way to promote products. AnyFlip digital magazine maker provides a variety of advertising banners that can deliver the publishers ideas effectively. Texts, photos and even videos can be used to advertise better. With AnyFlip, a photo slideshow with URL and description can be added as well as dynamic SWF images which can attract more readers. Videos banner with AnyFlip is simple to use. With a Youtube Video for instance, just with the video ID, vivid video advertisement can be added to Magazines, delivering more messages faster and effectively.



Click for more ideas about AnyFlip.



About AnyFlip

Creating online digital magazine has never been easier with AnyFlip, the world's leading digital publishing platform. Free to anyone, easy to use, quick to install, AnyFlip allows publishers to deliver content to readers all around the world through the web, mobile devices or on social media.