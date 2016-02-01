AnyFlip Brings New Updates to Online Flipbook Software in Latest Version

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --The online flipbook software from AnyFlip got huge appreciation and support from the users from different regions and industries all around. The reason was its unique and impressive features and constant improvements being done on it by regularly updating it. Bringing on the first updated version of it in 2016, AnyFlip has launched version 1.3.21 for its users. The updated version of online flipbook software comes with useful additions in its feature list. Further, a few minor bugs have also been removed.



Informing about the announcement of the V1.3.21 of their online flipbook software, the officials from AnyFlip said that the new version comes with many useful additions. They said, "This is our first update in 2016. We have updated the desktop, as well as the online flash version and made few interesting additions to it."



As told, the updated desktop version of the online flipbook software comes with an improved online process. Further, the makers have made a few additions to it which includes "Company About Info Function" in template settings, providing another option for marketers to add additional and relevant information. There were a few instances where users found issues while importing PDF files. The bug has been removed in the updated version.



The online flash version has also been worked upon and presented with a few notable additions. It now comes with optimized animation effects. In addition to this, the updated flash version comes with extended display settings of "About" button making it easier for users to benefit from it. As told, a few useful adjustments have also been made to a few options of "Template Configuration".



"We have always aimed at presenting the best product and experience for our users. For this, our team of experts works continuously. Our first update of 2016 in this software is one more effort of fulfilling our aim", company officials told. With the updated version now announced, users can expect more from the online flipbook software in terms of ease of working and creating impressive results.



For more information, go to http://anyflip.com/features/.