AnyFlip Brochure Maker Creates E-Brochures That Generate Consumers' Interest

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --The digital revolution has transformed the way people shop, read and socialize. Enterprises are always looking for ways to spark connections with people's lifestyles, and one way to do this is through e-brochures. AnyFlip gives businesses the tools to design captivating digital brochures that can instantly generate consumers' interest. E-brochures are an ideal way for users to promote their business, products, and services to broader and more diverse audiences. The brochure maker from AnyFlip allows users to create live brochures with embedded videos, animations, and slideshows, among many other features.



"At AnyFlip, we empower users to design stunning e-brochures that will entice both potential and loyal consumers," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip. "They will use the brochures to provide detailed information about their companies, brands, product offerings, business goals and more to their target customers. By emphasizing significant features of their brands and products, audiences will get in-depth knowledge that will compel them to purchase products and relate closely with their brands."



AnyFlip technology provides enterprises with a fun way of presenting their brands and products to the world through e-brochures. Brochures are good selling points, especially for businesses with product lines. Utilizing the easy to use, customizable and shareable features of the brochure maker such as pre-designed templates and themes, the page editor, the cloud platform and more can be an enticing way to lure audiences into purchasing products. With e-commerce integration, digital product brochures can help businesses showcase their products to prospects effectively.



"Our brochure maker helps users enrich their products with interactive descriptions and images of the products in diverse visions," continued Anna Lee. "By adding call-to-action buttons such as click to purchase function alongside their products, readers will be encouraged to take action. Our flip-like brochures are HTML5 compliant and can be viewed through any digital devices to give readers upscale engaging experiences. Since they are SEO-friendly, customers can easily find them and utilize embedded links to get and purchase products."



Brochures created at AnyFlip have an aura of professionalism that adds credibility to user's brands instantly. With visually appealing images, interactive videos and animations, the e-brochures can imbue high interest from readers to users' brands. Users can fill their brochures with unique information, images, color schemes, logos and more to ensure consistent business branding. The flexibility, convenience, and interactivity of e-brochures will make readers resonate with business brands and enhance adherence.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip gives marketers, enterprises, and publishers the power to excel in e-commerce by using its software solutions for marketing purposes. The company has a wide range of publishing software to suit the needs of all industries. For more information, please visit AnyFlip official site.