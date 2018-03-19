AnyFlip Brochure Maker Is Now Offered Nationwide for Small Business

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2018 --AnyFlip is delighted to announce that customers worldwide can now use the powerful brochure maker. To do that, they just have to sign up, to login into their account and to download it for free. Creation of a fascinating digital brochures takes a few minutes and doesn't require any special knowledge or technical background. This gives everyone an opportunity to take advantage of this extremely user-friendly online software and to promote their business in the most cost-saving way.



There are many advantages that make brochure maker so popular around the globe. It is a great tool for digital marketers that helps them easily convert their static business pdf files into a dynamic page flip brochure that can contain multiple additional features, such as audio and video files, animated characters, links to different websites and other special effects to make the readers engaged in the content.



As soon as the digital brochure is ready, it can be published online for free using the cloud platform. Publishers can share them in the social media websites, can embed them into the websites or send them by email to their subscribers, who will be able to view and read them on any device, including tablets, phones, PC, etc.



Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of AnyFlip, shares her thoughts: "We are very happy with the wonderful feedback we get from around the world. Digital marketers contact us to thank for making the AnyFlip brochure maker so easy-to-use and accessible, which significantly improved their marketing results."



Everyone can free download the software no matter where they are now.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a world leading digital technology provider. Its popularity has quickly increased because of the accessible and effective solutions the company offers. Now, over 30 000 users from more than 130 countries enjoy AnyFlip free online brochure maker.