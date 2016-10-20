AnyFlip Brochure Maker Makes the PDF Document Look Smarter

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --AnyFlip, a brochure maker, launches a series of rich and exceptional features to make PDF documents look smarter and awesome. These quality trademarks include but not limited to, Interface Location Localization, Auto Flip, Custom Background, Slide Mode, and Table of Content. This outstanding brochure maker is an amazing piece of software and users are finding the brochure very easy to browse.



Anyflip has been producing Interactive Digital Publishing Platforms for high profile digital clientele for more than 5 years. The company revealed that this new cutting edge technology can be integrated into different tools and supports other high end applications. Mobile experience and cloud computing will never remain the same as AnyFlip digital publications are very responsive and enable users to output a mobile version flipbook that can be viewed on portable devices like iPhone, iPad, iPod or Android devices.



Potentials and Portability



Whether it's branding, publishing, monetization, mobile, or interactive page flipping, the brochure maker offers consumers cute and awesome publishing platform. AnyFlip has fantastically raised the bar for digital publishing. Customers can now enjoy amazing high definition interactive flipping book publishing.



"These powerful features allow users to convert their PDF into interactive, realistic Flash & HTML5 flipbooks in minutes with unique 3D realistic page-flipping effects and Tons of flash animations. This new development delivers higher functionality in branding and customization than normally found in other publishing apps and this wonder software support multiple language and it is also perfect for custom background settings change.



Online and Offline Publishing



This outstanding platform supports online and offline publishing with USB/CD/DVD/EXE/ZIP/APP creating easy and flexible digital publications that can be protected from unauthorized access through the enable high security feature all of which are available to users worldwide.



Some Reviews About AnyFlip



Jason Chen CEO, AnyFlip had this to say, "We are delighted with our innovative brochure maker that has made publishing fun we have always been a leading provider of digital publishing software solutions and look forward to introducing more amazing products to the digital technology market."



With more than 30,000 users from over 130 countries AnyFlip gets outstanding feedbacks and testimonials. Some of their customers had these to say, "I am always looking for a better solution to present my digital brochure to the readers of my website. The Anyflip flipping solution helps me create interactive digital brochures for all platforms easily. Thanks a lot!-Jason,"



"Probably the best catalog software I've seen so far. I am deeply impressed how easily you can turn a plain PDF into a 3D Virtual Book as a beginner. Thanks to AnyFlip!-Bjmemeo"



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a professional digital publishing platform, focusing on creating excellent brochure, which gains high reviews from its users. Readers can browse the brochure created by AnyFlip with any device.



