AnyFlip Brochure Maker Provides New Benefits for Travel Agents

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --Statistics show that the use of online travel agencies has been growing, with as much as 38% of consumers making their bookings online in 2014. In light of this, the new brochure maker by AnyFlip has presented an opportunity for travel agents to boost their online marketing strategies.



With digital brochures being among the most used promotional tools by travel agencies, the software from AnyFlip presents a number of advantages that agents could use to make their publications stand out. The brochure maker, which can also be used to create catalogs, magazines and eBooks, allows users to quickly convert static PDF documents into interactive publications or create them from scratch with minimal computer knowledge.



The software also provides travel agents with a number of unique design features that can significantly enhance their brochures and make them more appealing to potential clients. They include the ability for publications to have realistic, page-flipping effect, the option to include several rich media formats, such as video and audio, being able to add logos and other branding marks to brochures, and the possibility for consumers to make bookings straight from within brochures. Additionally, completed brochures can be viewed on any digital device, including smartphones and tablets.



Travel agents use online brochures to provide travelers with information relevant to their traveling needs, including recommended hotels, airfare deals and sites to visit. With the document also a means of advertising to attract consumers, travel agents are set to benefit from the multiple design formats and user-friendly features of the brochure maker from AnyFlip.



Available for free download, the brochure maker can be used on both Windows and Mac computers.



