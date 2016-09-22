AnyFlip Creates and Shares Stunning Flip Books with Ease

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Turning a PDF, brochure or photo album into an interactive, shareable flip book has never been easier thanks to AnyFlip. From AnyFlip blog, users are amazed at its powerful publishing solutions. With AnyFlip, they can convert documents, pictures or other content into an engaging, responsive HTML5 format that is accessible from virtually any desktop computer or smartphone.



As one of the leading flip book makers, AnyFlip is continually working to add new features and to make the process as simple as possible for their customers. This includes:



- Multiple templates and themes: Each template and theme is carefully designed to ensure customer enjoys a fantastic finished product.



- Custom banners and loading screens: Adding logos and images reinforces company branding with customers.



- Password protection: Ensures flip books are only seen by those who are authorized.



- JavaScript capability: Add buttons, highlight text, or insert hyperlinks and email addresses.



- Plugins for WordPress, Joomla and Drupal: Provides seamless integration for the flip book to appear on websites created with these tools.



- And much more



"We spend a lot of time talking with customers and getting feedback about how they are using AnyFlip so that we can make it even better," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip. "We love the interaction and are excited to see our customer base continue to grow."



AnyFlip is a great tool for marketers, journalists, artists, realtors, small business owners or anyone else who is looking for innovative ways to share the great work they are doing. In most cases, it only takes a few minutes to upload and publish content across multiple platforms, and a basic account is completely free!



For those who are ready to start creating their own gorgeous, interactive flip books, download free AnyFlip and enjoy invaluable experience!



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions with more than 30,000 customers in 130 different countries. They provide a perfect solution and the best customer service for users. "PDF to Flash Flipping Book Maker" is their most recent product which receives great customer response.