AnyFlip Enables Everyone to Convert PDF to Flipbook for Interactive Reading

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2019 --AnyFlip, an industry expert in software development, has recently released its software that allows for the easy conversion of PDF to flipbook. The newly launched software is ideal for everyone. It will enable users to produce animated flipbooks for interactive reading.



Creating interactive flipbooks just got easier with the release of AnyFlip. With it, users can transform their e-publishing business because the software is a publishing platform that will allow them to convert any type of PDF to flipbook. The software can help businesses improve their productivity, thereby increasing their profitability. As no coding skills are required, it is adequate for people, who like to use drag and drop software.



The branding and over 120 customizations that come with the software enable publishers to personalize their flipbooks. Multimedia - videos, audio, links, and many more can be added to give readers the experience of their lives. "We have added new advanced tools to the software to ensure that users have the best experience yet. Many of the tools including the animation tool are available to even free users," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip.



AnyFlip speeds up the process of converting PDF to flipbook, enabling publishers and business owners to create flipbooks in a few minutes. Apart from being able to publish the resulting flipbook on other platforms - emails and social media, users can also leverage the unlimited hosting feature to reach out to more readers. The advanced analytic tools give users an idea of their flipbook readership. It is reported that over 217,962 publishers globally trust and use AnyFlip.



AnyFlip provides a 3-minute "how it works" video on its website so that users can watch it to learn how to convert PDF to flipbook. Publishers can check out details of all the features of the software on its website http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a software company, which aims to provide low-cost and user-friendly software to its ever-increasing user base.