AnyFlip Flipbook Software Designs Flipbooks with the Subscriber Management System

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --AnyFlip helps users create interactive flipbooks with engaging 3D realistic page turning effects. The flipbooks support digital platforms including smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. The flipbook software from AnyFlip can help in designing captivating digital flipbooks such as brochures, magazines, catalogs, and more for marketing purposes. Users are free to create unlimited flipbooks with reliable hosting options that are secure. The software has plenty of rich media, animation effects, branding and customization capabilities, publishing options and subscription management, among other innovative features and functionalities that can be used to spice up the flipbooks.



"Our flipbook software helps publishers design personal homepages for their flipbooks with added profile images as well as custom banners," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "They can also use social networks to share their flipbooks and optimize their brand familiarity across the world. With the available design setting options, users are empowered to design informative and entertaining interfaces that audiences will love."



The AnyFlip flipbook software enables users to import, generate and manage subscribers through the subscription management system. They can manage subscriptions by allowing readers to click the 'Follow' icon when subscribing. Readers will then be able to access the stunning flipbooks and any available updates. Attractive flipbooks provided by users will arouse the interest of readers and convert them to loyal subscribers.



"Branding the flipbooks with company logos helps to boost brand awareness," continued Mr. Chen. "Our branding feature allows users to establish a unique presence that will give them a competitive edge in the market. At AnyFlip, we ensure that publishers brand their flipbooks and also set up book loading logos that will enchant readers as they load the digital flipbooks. They can also include logo URLs to direct readers to their websites."



AnyFlip makes it easy for users to craft multi-level table of content for their digital flipbooks. The flexible table of content supports unlimited categories and subcategories that help readers search, navigate through content and identify information with ease. Users will be able to create page-turning flipbooks with chapters and titles of the book content for reference and more targeted reading. Readers can use the table of content to access relevant information by just clicking on the titles.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a top-rated technology company that provides user-friendly digital publishing software solutions to individuals and enterprises to help them create and publish content online. Their software products are free from viruses and malware and are also safe to install. For more information, please visit AnyFlip website.