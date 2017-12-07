AnyFlip Flipbook Software Sees Promising Growth in 2018

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2017 --Thousands of users chose AnyFlip flipbook software to create flipbooks in 2017. This flipbook software's popularity continues to increase each day and according to predictions, about 200,000 customers will start using AnyFlip in 2018. It is expected that over 10 millions online flipbooks will be published on its platform. The main reason for this great and fast success is that this software wins the hearts of all digital publishers, who get acquainted with it.



The modern world increases demands for quality, speed and attractive appearance. AnyFlip flipbook software is designed with these demands in mind. It provides digital publishers with an easy and affordable way to create stunning presentations in the form of online flipbooks for various purposes. They can be used for marketing, education, business presentation, discount announcements, vacation ads, new product introduction, and multiple other purposes.



Customers can take advantage of tons of effects that include flash animations, video, audio, SWF, links, and a 3D realistic page-flipping effect for great readers' experience. There are tons of other advanced features as well as pre-ready themes to choose from. The flipbooks can be easily customized and branded and can be published online in social media websites, embedded in a website or shared by email. They are intended to keep the interest of the reader till the very end to ensure that not a single message is missed by him.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip, shares: "We are so excited about the success and popularity that our software has reached. This is a confirmation for us that we are on the right way and it is an acknowledgement for the whole team who put in it so many hours and efforts. The greatest appreciation for us is to see that our software is useful and helps people."



For more information about AniFlip flipbook software, please visit http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip has gained a world popularity as a provider of digital publishing software. It allows digital publishers to convert their static printed materials into great digital publications with a flipping effect. The ready content can be viewed online via social media using PC, mobile devices or tablets.