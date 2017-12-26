AnyFlip Flourishes on Its Market with Professional Flipbook Maker for Mac Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --AnyFlip is working to expand its user market for the Mac OS users. The company designed the innovative and interactive flipbook maker for Mac. It can create 3D page turning publication in an easy manner. The readers can conveniently read the content of the flipbook with the help of attractive features. The publishers can add multimedia like the images, videos, slider, music, YouTube video, etc. One can refer the company's website to know more about this amazing flipbook maker software.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip states, "The Flipbook software helps to create unique publications for the Mac OS users. The users can render great flipping effect to the normal PDF documents."



The flipbook maker from AnyFlip provides a realistic effect to the static pages of any document. The publishers can animate the flipbook by giving a new digitized experience. A flash flipbook supports zip, exe, and HTML5 format. The flipbook can be viewed seamlessly on Mac and other devices.



Anna Lee states "AnyFlip flipbook maker software helps the businesses to create a brand name by integrating the various social networking platforms. It helps in reaching out to a maximum number of consumers."



This flipbook maker for Mac designed exclusively for Mac operating system has attracted many Mac users. The users can add the password to their flipbook in order to stop an unauthorized access. This will help in saving the confidential information about the particular brand.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip provides digital publications for varied operating systems and mobile devices. The flip book maker software works in a remarkable manner with many multimedia options. It is a great source for increasing business and does marketing of the brand.