AnyFlip, Free Digital Publishing Platform for New Users & High Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --In this digital era, marketers and professionals can take advantage of the free digital publishing platform AnyFlip to create engaging digital publications and publish them online to reach their target audience. A user can use this free software to create magazines, brochures, catalogs and other digital publications.



According to Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip, "It's not just a software program, but a completely free digital publishing platform, allowing users to create, publish and share their digital content to increase the visibility." Using AnyFlip, one can convert PDF pages into an interactive and realistic digital publication with flash and HTML5 effects. Jason maintains that it takes just a few minutes to add the 3D page flipping effect and one doesn't need to have an advanced technological knowledge to do so. Moreover, the free digital publishing platform allows unlimited publications of digital contents and also offers a secure and reliable hosting.



While speaking about the salient features of AnyFlip, Jason points out that the free digital publishing platform allows users to create mobile ready content that is accessible to a variety of mobile devices. With jQuery and CSS3, the software is useful to create content to reach the mobile internet user base. At the same time, one can add the rich media, including audio, video, SWF, links etc., to make the content more interactive to convince the audience. One can also add flash animations and effects to the content that can enhance the visual experience of the content.



The free digital publishing platform is offering unlimited free hosting for a user to share the content online through various channels. This allows a user to quickly reach a number of readers and promote their products, services or offerings. Moreover, marketers can choose from hundreds of different templates to give a unique look to their digital publication. Users will also get the advanced analytics to measure results and target their campaign more effectively. This free digital publishing platform comes with several astounding features.



To know more about it, one can visit the website http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology companies, offering digital publishing software solutions. The software allows users to convert PDF pages into a unique digital publication with an elegant page flip effect. The desktop publishing software allows publishers to deliver content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels. The website provides their products all over the world directly and through a net of resellers. Right now, over 30,000 customers in more than 130 countries are using the software.