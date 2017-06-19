AnyFlip, Free Digital Publishing Platform for Prestigious Brands and Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2017 --More and more prestigious brands and publishers choose AnyFlip free digital publishing platform to reach wider people. This unique product gives them an opportunity to custom their design so that it perfectly fits the message of their specific brand.



Both businesses of all levels and sizes and publishers already take advantage of AnyFlip publishing platform. Prestigious brands save thousands of dollars that would otherwise be given for designs and marketing campaigns using this free digital publishing platform that requires no special technical skills for creation of stunning business flipbooks.



On the other hand, publishers can use their creativity and add multimedia and interactive elements to the flipbook to offer people an interactive and engaging reading experience.



Some of the great features of this software include:



- More than 10 pre-designed book templates and over 400 themes that can be modified and customized. Customers can add their logo, change background and preview the changes.



- The software gives people an opportunity to easily and fast convert their PDF files into digital flipbooks adding a lot of interactive elements such as animation, audio, video, and more.



- The ready digital books can be shared on all social networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google Plus and more.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip shares: "We are happy to announce that our software develops further and our team of talented developers adds more and more great features to make it convenient for all the users. Prestigious brands and publishers call us to thank for giving them this opportunity for free."



About AnyFlip

Being a leader in digital publishing solutions, AnyFlip enables people to easily convert printed materials and static PDFs into interactive digital publications. More than 200,000 customers worldwide have chosen this software for their business.