AnyFlip Gives New Features to Turn Creativity to Reality

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --The team at the free magazine publishing software firm today announces that new features of AnyFlip have been added to the existing features to enrich free flipbook software service. Aimed at the self publishing market, the upgraded AnyFlip makes an effort to improve efficiency and productivity for publishers.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip noted that "With these new upgrades, we're delivering on our promise to make it easy to create and share engaging stories with free ebook publishing software," said Lee. "AnyFlip's ability to convert PDF into an interactive, realistic Flash & HTML5 flipbook in minutes dramatically simplifies editing, sharing and enjoyment. This is a next level experience that we will continue to build upon."



Lee adds, "AnyFlip is so easy to use, a beginner can have fun publishing straight away while using our free digital magazine software. And our clients are not alone in the process. We offer a secure platform with dedicated support service."



AnyFlip helps to broaden the online publishing market with following free digital publishing software features:



1. The ability to view a flip book created by AnyFlip on any device which allows for publishers to reach a wider, more mobile audience.



2. The ability to allow the viewer to shop on the page of flipbook - a necessary feature for esellers.



3. Customer support in 17 languages which allows the global reach to clients at anywhere.



4. The ability to share the flipbook via email or social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



5. AnyFlip adds to the search engine optimization of author's publication to allow for wider reach on social media.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a well-known and reliable digital publishing software company, which is trusted by 217,962+ publishers worldwide. Also, the flipbook created by AnyFlip can be viewed on Windows, Mac & Linux; iPad, iPhone, Android & Kindle.