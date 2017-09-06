AnyFlip - HTML5 Flipbook Proves Helpful for Online Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --HTML5 flipbook has become increasingly popular in recent times. This can be linked directly to the versatility and effectiveness of the format, especially as it supports mobile reading. The digital publishing software from AnyFlip has helped businesses reach their target audience easily and create more engaging content.



AnyFlip comes with different features and benefits that stand it out from the crowd and ensure that businesses reach their audience effectively. The software allows its users to create different types of captivating digital contents within minutes. This is due to the features of the software that include tens of pre-designed templates, 3D realistic page-flipping effect, several flash animations, scene and effects.



In addition to the features and benefits mentioned above, the software also allows users to share the content on social media and other platforms.



AnyFlip is not only beneficial to the business and creators of digital contents, but it also helps the readers in various ways. One of such ways is the ability to read the HTML5 flipbook on the go thanks to the mobile-friendliness of the content.



AnyFlip has helped several businesses across the globe to boost their sales and reach. Some of such businesses include P&G, Balfour Beatty, Schneider Electric and DELL, with over two million digital content already published.



For more details, please go to AnyFlip official site.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a digital publishing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. Over the years, the company has helped businesses across the globe achieve their goal of reaching their target audience with over 2 million contents already published. The relatively new outfit has changed the face of digital marketing, allowing businesses of all types to leverage the power of internet marketing.