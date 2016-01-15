AnyFlip Introduces Flipbook PDF to Replace Simple PDF Newsletter

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --With the advent of digital platforms, everything is getting easier. Electronic Newsletter is one such thing which has been welcomed warmly by businessmen all around the globe due to the ease of sending and posting them. AnyFlip has now introduced its new flipbook PDF which gives the e-newsletters a great versatility. With their new introduction, they are all set to replace the simple PDF styled newsletters.



As the company representative said, this new flipbook PDF provides various enhancements to the content of the newsletters, making them more engaging and interactive. The benefits of this flipbook PDF were told to be like:



- Flipbook PDF provides a realistic page turning effect which gives a life-like reading experience for the readers and makes online reading more interesting.



- To further make things better, highly rich multimedia content can be added to it with ease making it extremely engaging.



- What flipbook PDF adds to the content is that it enables incorporating pop-up windows which helps in providing more content details in a highly optimized manner.



- Since marketing is all about the proper presentation, the flipbook PDF provides impressive marketing content courtesy of its features which allows the creator to present the content in a highly interactive and eye-catching way.



Apart from these content related benefits, the flipbook PDF styled newsletters can be embedded to the websites easily without using any sort of coding whatsoever. This feature makes it really easy for the authors who are not very much equipped with high technical knowledge. These flipbook PDFs can also be shared easily over social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter etc to make it available for the large number of people using these sites.



The company representatives believe that the introduction of new flipbook PDF will replace the old and simple PDF format and will bring a fresh and more impactful change to the way e-newsletters were perceived.



For more information, go to visit the amazing flip book examples created by AnyFlip at http://anyflip.com/example/.