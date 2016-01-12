AnyFlip Introduces Its PDF Flipbook Software to Successful Authors

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --It has been rightly said that no man is an island on their own, and no one can achieve success all by themselves. Success is the desire of virtually everyone, and success is largely dependent on certain factors, especially a mutually beneficial relationship.



AnyFlip – an organization that prioritizes the interests of authors and ensures their total satisfaction, makes bold to announce today that the organization's PDF flipbook software now helps authors to achieve success with ease.



Renowned as a world leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions, with AnyFlip PDF flipbook software, authors can now turn their PDF to eye-catching flipbooks that can be seen or read on PC, iPhone, Mac, iPad, Windows phone/tablet, and Android device.



A spokesperson of the organization said; "Over 30,000 enterprises and almost 220,000 publishers that trust us and our software can never be wrong. Our software is the leading PDF to flipbook solution, and converting your PDF to flash flip book is as easy as ABC. Not forgetting that our flipbook software supports both offline and online reading."



For a number of people who have never tried using AnyFlip PDF flipbook software, they have the erroneous view that converting PDF to flash flipbook is a herculean task. Their handling of other flipbook software's has not helped matters either.



"We are here to burst that myth and show you that as an author, you can achieve success easily with our PDF flipbook software. It is not possible to advance if you never tried the superior software. Don't panic - it's really rather straightforward and useful. Our amazing flipbook software would be your great partner to make realistic flipbook that stimulates physical page flipping effect" the spokesperson added.



Even when users miss their way and are in need of help, they can send their PDF file to AnyFlip's responsive customer support, and they would receive timely feedbacks in moments.



About AnyFlip

"AnyFlip makes it super easy for you to create flash flipbook with your PDF document. Just in minutes, you can have your own fully customized flipbook. With our PDF Flipbook Software, authors can now achieve easy success effortlessly.



AnyFlip is everything you need to easily publish realistic flipbook to meet the requirements from all walks of life. Import your PDF document to this page flip software, and then AnyFlip will automatically turn it into flash page flip book."



To know more about AnyFlip, visit - http://anyflip.com/features/.