AnyFlip Is a Right Tool for Creating Media-Rich Flipbooks

In today's global internet world, online publishers and photo lovers can use numerous software solutions for creating digital animations without any coding. AnyFlip provides the perfect solid platform for all types of users interested in publishing HTML5 flipbooks. In comparison to the paper flip animation, this smart tool offers the following exquisite features:



1. Highly compatible digital format

2. Interesting content with seamless inclusion of multimedia

3. Splendid Flash animation

4. Interactive 3D flipping effect

5. HTML5 supported

6. Online accessibility through all computing devices



Traditional PDF files converted into enjoyable flipbooks can be more effective for branding and marketing. Offline publications can also be created easily with the widest range of formats including ZIP, APP, HTML etc. The flipbook editions can be recorded on DVD/CD media and it is the best approach for engaging offline readers.



Free publications and Cloud storage platform are the strong attributes of AnyFlip solutions. Moreover, there are also the premium versions that offer exceptional benefits like plugin for Drupal, Joomla, WordPress and many more. Google Analytics, the world renowned tool, can also be integrated into the flipbooks. Publishers can get authentic and real time information about the traffic source, links clicked, page views and other valuable data about audience.



Online visitors nowadays prefer images and videos, as they are much better sources for getting quick information. Multimedia files can be embedded from other popular platforms like YouTube, Vimeo etc. In addition, more value can be created with dynamic text, HTML5, flash animation and jQuery technologies.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the world-leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions. Its flipping book software allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication with an elegant page flip effect. Right now, over 30,000 customers in more than 130 countries are using its software. For more information, please visit http://anyflip.com/ .