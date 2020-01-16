AnyFlip Is Excited to Launch Its Flip Book Maker for Mac

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --AnyFlip offers its users the opportunity to create gorgeous flip books using superior quality software solutions. Today, AnyFlip is excited to launch a flip book maker for Mac. Their software is easy to use in creating realistic 3D flip books with rich multimedia and page turning effect. The flip book maker supports the creation of digital brochures, newspapers, catalogs and other publications in HTML5 format by Mac users.



AnyFlip gives users all the control over their publications. They can make eye-catching, 3D animated, and highly responsive flip books embedded with interactive elements such as slideshows, music, videos, hotspots, buttons, links, images and more to drive the attention of their online audiences. The flip book maker allows the creation of publications in multiple outputs that will be accessed smoothly on all devices. It's entirely up to users to have their projects customized by incorporating company logos, background colors, slogans, styles, and other features that reflect their brand.



"At AnyFlip, we are committed to ensuring that our clients get the best software that will help them compete and excel in the digital market," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip. "Our flip book maker is sure going to transform the way audiences read their publications online. It gives users all the power to create engaging publications that will convey the right message to readers and offer them an immersive reading experience. The features provided will produce responsive flip books that are searchable on major engines and can reach many audiences worldwide.



The flip book maker for Mac helps marketers, publishers, editors and other users design captivating flip books in a short time. It can turn batch PDF files to interactive page turning publications without the need for professional expertise. The digital publications created at AnyFlip can work on most browsers and mobile devices. The software offers pre-designed templates, backgrounds, scenes, and themes for designing professional publications that can impress readers and convert them to loyal customers.



The new flip book maker is free to download by all Mac users. They can design, publish, and share their projects instantly with audiences through AnyFlip's cloud service. The cloud platform also allows them to update their creations in order to furnish audiences with trending information or products. Users can distribute their e-publications to readers worldwide through various social networks and receive feedback on their flip book performance online.



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a software provider with a commitment to delivering high-grade digital publishing software to various individuals and industries. The company has been a pacesetter in this industry for years, with each year bringing more intuitive innovations and developments to their products.