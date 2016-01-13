AnyFlip Launched Online Magazine Maker for Electronic Publishing Easily

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --Digital publishing of all types of catalogues, brochure or any content has been made extremely easy and efficient. AnyFlip, the foremost brand name in online magazine maker, has the ultimate solution for all global periodical office publications.



According to Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip, this software can be trusted for online & offline digital editions. Flipbooks can be made live on the worldwide network quickly and easily. It is a more reliable option as compared to traditional printings. Good news about this online magazine maker is that the existing digital content can be updated and re-edited conveniently. All of these changes can be made WITHOUT ANY COST!!!



Publishers looking for e-marketing of their website should use the smart approach of creating flip magazine. Smartly embed stunning banners and distribute it over the global social network. Not only the users can boost their brand, but also extend reach. More site visitors can be engaged with staggering content and easy to handle ebooks. So, the sales would ultimately accelerate at a rapid rate.



BookShelf is an interesting and extremely advantageous tool. Users can showcase their entire publications in a fascinating library. The rich online editions can be stored and managed without any hassle. The bookcase would feature all publications that have been uploaded onto AnyFlip's Server. In addition, they can also be embedded on the website.



Security of flipping magazines is essential, and this tool has made the protection process extremely easy. Publishers can set passwords for ebook and even apply robust encryption. Reader access can be controlled, and monitored for entire digital publications saved on cloud.



Enjoy peace of mind and boost digital sales as there are a number of leading-edge AnyFlip publishing tools. Less time and minimum effort would be needed for creating outstanding content that complies with the interests of all types of readers.



For more information, go to http://anyflip.com