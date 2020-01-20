AnyFlip Launches a PDF to Flash Page Flip Book Converter for 2020

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --AnyFlip is a prolific software developer that never runs out of innovative ideas. Today, the company has launched a PDF to flash page flip book converter for the New Year 2020. This is good news for publishers, marketers, and entrepreneurs who want to design interactive flash e-books, brochures, newsletters, catalogs, magazines, and other publications they need to promote their brands and products. The new PDF to flash page flip book converter is free to use for all users.



AnyFlip caters to the digital publishing needs of its users. It invests in extensive research to understand the market needs of its products and ensure that users have the right tools to turn their plain PDF documents into dynamic, stylish, and engaging flipbooks that will improve their marketing techniques. The flash page flip books created will have engaging features such as videos, music, links, hotspots, 3D animations and more. Users can modify the templates or other elements to give their audiences upscale experiences reading through the publications.



"We have managed to give our users perfect software they can use to design flash publications that are very responsive online," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "This product is packed with advanced facets that drive reader engagement and make them aspire to connect with users. We look forward to receiving positive feedback from our clients regarding the performance of their creations."



The flash page flip book converter comes with a multilingual feature that allows users to customize their creations to suit the native language of the target audiences. Readers across the globe can access the e-books in their language and enjoy seamless reading experiences. For more customization, the flipbooks can be created with custom backgrounds, themes, table of contents, and templates that reflect users' brands and ensure readers resonate with their brands.



AnyFlip is the preferred platform that helps users deliver SEO-optimized flash page flipbooks to their audiences. Most marketers and publishers want their publications to be searchable on major search engines in order to achieve their objectives. This will help them attract more people to their websites, brands, and products. The new PDF to flash page flipbook converter enables all publications to be optimized on search engines and drive traffic that may translate to more conversions and sales.



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is always on top of innovation when it comes to intuitive digital software development. The company offers high-grade software products to enterprises, marketers, and publishers to help them enhance their online presence.