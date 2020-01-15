AnyFlip Launches an Online Platform to Convert PDF to Flipbook for Free

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --AnyFlip today introduced a new online platform that helps users convert PDF to flipbook for free. The product is free to all registered users and is packed with advanced tools for transforming PDF documents into enchanting, dynamic, and engaging flipbooks that can be used to advertise brands and products online. Users have complete access to pre-designed themes and templates that can be modified to suit their brand requirements and give their flipbooks a professional look.



AnyFlip helps users improve their brand awareness by using their own domain in the links embedded in their flipbooks. In this way, they can customize their projects with branding and logos and distribute them using branded URLs. To attract more readers, AnyFlip users can also liven their PDF documents by customizing the toolbar and navigation languages. The online platform supports multiple languages that can be switched while reading the flipbooks.



"Our online platform has all the tools required to create stunning flipbooks from PDFs," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "Even those with no design experience can use our online platform with ease. The ability to import multiple PDF files allows them to design more flipbooks within a short time. Furthermore, they can extend their reach beyond borders by publishing their creations in languages that target audiences understand better."



AnyFlip gives users the chance to promote and sell their products to audiences online. The platform's e-commerce and marketing feature allows them to create a point & click shopping environment where readers can shop directly from the flipbook page. This is one way for marketers to earn revenue from their flipbooks. Another way they can make them profitable is by using Google AdSense to display relevant ads on the flipbooks.



Whenever users publish multiple flipbooks, they can exhibit them on AnyFlip's bookcase. The bookcase will showcase all their flipbooks online to allow readers to access their favorite copies at any time. It is easy to manage flipbooks when they are arranged neatly in a realistic bookshelf. Readers can search for and find their favorite editions. It is also easy for users to update their books to suit their audiences' preferences.



