AnyFlip Launches Enhanced Enterprise Plan for Brochure Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --AnyFlip recently introduced the enterprise plan of its digital brochure maker on its website. In addition to the free brochure maker version, this software provides three different paid plans to users, including Pro plan, Platinum Plan and Enterprise plan, which each give access to increased numbers of features.



Users who become the enterprise users of this brochure maker can not only use the software for a life time with a low price, but also enjoy the rich features that are specially developed for this plan. One of the powerful features is that it allows 10 independent users to access to the created books at a time, which is a great benefit for the businesses. Also, it enables users to create flipping brochures with unlimited number of pages.



For the enterprise users, AnyFlip gives them the ability to create unlimited flipbooks online and offline. It is also a supported feature to publish the flipping brochures to local computer for offline reading and distribution. Users are freely to use, share and store their offline flipbooks anywhere they like.



The enterprise users of AnyFlip brochure maker also enjoy the enhanced capabilities to create and customize publications. Users can quickly convert PDF to flipbook and modify it with numerous templates. Besides, they can use the premium editor to enrich the content. Moreover, if they choose to publish on AnyFlip cloud platform, they are allowed to design the custom domain. It will do well to the business and boost the sales.



This enterprise plan of AnyFlip brochure maker is suitable for both individuals and businesses who want to improve their content marketing. It provides both the Windows and Mac versions, as well as mobile App for IOS devices.



