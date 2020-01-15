AnyFlip Launches Flipbook Software to Make Flipbooks from PDFs Free

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --AnyFlip, a premier provider of digital publishing software solutions, is happy to announce the launch of its flipbook software for creating flipbooks from PDFs for free. The company helps publishers and marketers meet their marketing goals and obligations through stunning flipbooks. They can convert their PDF files into captivating flipbooks. AnyFlip is committed to delivering intuitive software designed with cutting edge technology and many other capabilities that enable users to draw a high response from their audiences.



AnyFlip has made new developments to its flipbook software to address the common pain points faced by users during their digital advertising efforts. Now they can easily convert their PDFs into engaging and realistic CSS3, HTML5, and Flash flipbooks quickly. Their publications will have 3D realistic page-turning effects and rich media including videos, links, music, photos, flash animations, and other interactive elements.



"We are happy to share our innovations with users in the digital publishing industry," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "We believe that our flipbook software will greatly help our clients achieve their objectives efficiently. Our flipbook software is designed to improve their static PDF files and turn them into dynamic and visually appealing digital flipbooks that audiences will love. We want them to enhance their digital outreach for better sales outcomes."



At AnyFlip, users can change PDFs into digital marketing content with plenty of advanced features. Not only will they be able to create unlimited publications, but they will also host them on a secure platform to share on various social channels. The flipbooks can also be published in multiple outputs for offline distribution. AnyFlip provides plenty of features for branding and customizing publications. Users can tailor their publications to suit the target markets.



AnyFlip is a trusted and reliable partner who caters to the needs of its users. As long as one is a registered user, they have free access to tools that can transform their businesses. Having publications that can automatically be viewed on all devices helps to promote brands and products to a broader customer base. And by incorporating interactive elements such as hotspots, links, videos, image slideshows and more into the projects, more people are bound to take action when prompted to.



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a prolific software developer based in Hong Kong. The company provides cutting edge publishing software used for designing publications such as newsletters, reports, e-books, catalogs and much more. The publications are used by marketers, enterprises, and publishers to promote their brands and products.