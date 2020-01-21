AnyFlip Launches PDF Flipbook Software to Automate PDF Conversion

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2020 --AnyFlip recently introduced new PDF flipbook software that allows uses to automatically convert their PDFs into stunning flipbooks. The entire process can be accomplished in a few easy steps, enabling users to turn their PDF files into flipbooks to which many state of the art features and interactive elements can be added.



"With our new software, users don't need to worry about creating flipbooks from scratch," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "They can easily upload their PDF files which will be converted into exciting flipbooks in a matter of minutes. Even complete beginners can do this thanks to our simple and intuitive interface."



The new software, which is offered completely free of charge, lets users customize their uploaded documents in order to create a truly memorable reading experience. Over 120 elements, including the fonts, backgrounds, icons, can be changed while the pages can be made to flip in a realistic 3D manner. Multimedia, such as videos, audio, flash, photos and links, can be also added to create a much more exciting flipbook. Furthermore, the flipbooks can be enhanced by adding animations and graphics in order to express ideas in new attention-grabbing ways.



Once created, AnyFlip allows users to conveniently publish their flipbooks by hosting them on secure, free servers. These flipbooks can be embedded into company websites, along with new bookcases that will give readers the immersive effect of searching for titles at a bookstore. Brochures, catalogs and newsletters are just some of the materials that organizations can effectively produce using AnyFlip. The flipbooks can be shared via social media and also viewed offline by being stored on devices such as flash drives and CD/DVDs.



AnyFlip allows users to keep track of the number of readers, page views, time spent on different pages and other data by enabling easy Google Analytics integration. Users can also measure this data in real time by using the analytics tools included in the AnyFlip program. Member and subscription management is another important benefit of the platform, allowing users to easily monetize their flipbooks and control revenue.



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AnyFlip is an innovative software company that produces flipbook publishing software. Its aim is to help as many people as possible enjoy the benefits of creating interactive digital flipbooks.