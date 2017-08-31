AnyFlip Magazine Maker Is Set to Revolutionize the Way People Publish

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Magazines have global appeal due to their easy to consume and visual inherence. People find magazines as a valuable information repository that conveys almost everything under the sun, from economy, politics, technology, nature to gossip. Internet technology didn't spare magazines' evolution as well. Print magazine publishers have embraced all that the digital world has to offer to stay relevant and cover more readers by adapting to reader interactive tech – it's an established fact that more and more people turn to internet to get their daily dose of information.



For easy and fast e-magazine making, AnyFlip is a helpful digital magazine making software. Using the AnyFlip magazine maker, anyone can create attractive and interactive magazines that are engaging as well.



"AnyFlip is set to revolutionize digital magazine creating, making it fast, easy, have an interactive interface and accessible to a wide pool of online readers." Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip said.



AnyFlip magazine maker works by helping users to convert PDF files into magazines in a way that doesn't require expertise and much effort – it has a high conversion speed as well.



AnyFlip magazine maker offers magazine enriching elements like audios, videos, animation, slide shows and so on – the engaging elements can be easily added as the design process is being done by anyone, with or without prior experience. Thanks to the stunning and animate media, the magazines will prove to be well done in visual aspects.



The DIY magazines created by AnyFlip is open for customizing – the templates provided can have icons, logos, covers, colors, icons shadows or anything that is done with the intent to personalize.



AnyFlip also provides a platform for users to publish the magazine to the cloud for online reading or publish it as HTML5, EXE and ZIP formats for offline reading as per their requirements and preference.



The magazines made by using AnyFlip magazine maker are viewable on devices like PC, Mac, Andoids, tablets and other popular gadgets with internet connection.



With AnyFlip, one can enjoy free and unlimited publication. By just uploading a PDF file, one can start to create an intensely content and images laden flipping book. At no additional cost or catches, people can start publishing magazines using AnyFlip.



For more information, visit http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip, a Hong Kong based software company has been catering to the needs of businesses by offering high-end flipbook solutions. These platforms have been of immense help, and today the software is hugely popular in the digital publishing industry.