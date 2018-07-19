AnyFlip Makes It Easy to Convert PDF to Flipbook Anywhere, Anytime

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2018 --AnyFlip has come up with a very smart technological tool where users can convert PDF to flipbook. As a premier digital publishing tool online, users can directly upload a PDF file and publish it online. A crucial aspect of spending a fortune on designing and creating marketing content is to reach out. But in the times of smartphones and devices, the market has become wider. So reaching out to every corner of the world is possible.



"Our focus has been to help businesses and budding media houses use our tool for publishing their work online. We have the necessary editing and sharing tools on our AnyFlip platform that aids in easy uploading and sharing," says Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip.



It is true that when it comes to editing and publishing publication online, people need to have some software to help them. Users, authors, or even budding media houses can convert their PDF to flipbook by AnyFlip.



That is why AnyFlip works since it gets unlimited space and with unlimited cloud hosting, it becomes all simpler. The software gets rich media that users can insert and even embed links from YouTube and other media to help in engaging the readers.



The software is also suitable for creating an e-commerce site with 'Buy now' option that allows the readers to click smoothly on the product they like and add to cart. So, this helps in monetizing and creating revenue directly from the flipbook. This is ideal in present times when one has to have call for action to go with any product.



To top it all, the software offers protection to the publication online from hackers and the like. However, sharing these flipbooks online to millions of people around the world just opens up more chances. This is actually, what a marketing tool should do for any business. This is what every modern business is trying to do with flipbook from AnyFlip.



About AnyFlip

Based in Hong Kong, AnyFlip is a specialist in developing digital publishing solutions. It has been working on creating software for effortless publication across devices and domains. To learn more, please visit AnyFlip's website.