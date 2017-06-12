AnyFlip Makes PDF to Flipbook Conversion a Piece of Cake

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --AnyFlip, one of the emerging giants in the global publishing industry has launched stellar software "AnyFlip" for its customers worldwide. The features of this product are such that it once installed, it makes the conversion of PDF to flipbook look like a piece of cake.



AnyFlip flipbook software allows the user to convert PDF file into an online flipbook, which can be shared with multiple users instantly. In addition, the software works across all mediums - newspaper, magazines, brochures and even books. Not only that, AnyFlip software enables the user to add multimedia videos and effects to enhance the final work. There are varied themes and scenes that will enrich any conversion of a PDF into flipbook. The process of conversion is user-friendly and the effect is spectacular.



At the launch of this new generation software, Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip said, "We have seen the impact of our other publishing software and wanted to offer our clients an advanced but effective version of flipbook. AnyFlip has features specific to readers and writers who have the freedom of editing and enhancing their copies. We have also noticed a trend of self-publishing and believed that this software will give upcoming authors a chance to publish their books worldwide."



This latest software will benefit publishing companies in many ways. One of the first advantages is instantaneous access to the publication, giving the user the benefit of reading anywhere at any time. The second, a user can see an increase in traffic by sharing the publication on social media. This will also lead to next benefit of increasing revenues for the company. In effect, it also consolidates the position user's company in the market and makes it a leading brand.



For more information about AnyFlip, please visit AnyFlip official site.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip Software Co. Ltd. is one of the most prominent digital publishing company that has witnessed a phenomenal growth in the publishing word in the last few years. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company consists of exceptional professionals and experienced technology designers who have strived hard to make publishing software accessible across the world.