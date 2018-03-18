AnyFlip Makes PDF to Flipbook Easier with Its Page Turning Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2018 --AnyFlip is out with its new page turning software that makes the conversion process simpler and easier for the publishers. The users can download this software to create the flipbook. Users can quickly upload the PDF file online and convert it with the help of the cloud platform. This free software is making the work seamless and documents creative for the publishers.



Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip states, "With the help of page turning software, the creation of amazing flipbooks has become an easy job. People can go through the marketer's products and services in an interactive way."



This software has a free cloud platform that assists the publishers to use versatile features provided by the designers. Moreover, 90% of the users will be able to access this flipbook easily. This, in return, will help in the promotion of the marketer's online business.



According to Jason Chen, "This software helps the publishers to convert all the PDF files into online flipbooks at once, and it's a unique feature. Even the customized and professional templates by AnyFlip make the manufacturer's Flipbook look interesting."



The flipbooks designed with the help of this flip book maker are easily accessible on the PC, Mac, and the varied mobile devices and the tablet. The publishers can create their own look and style that will help in flourishing on their business to manifolds.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip makes it easier for its clients to publish brochures, magazines, flipbooks, etc. online to engage their immediate audiences. The flipbooks help in providing detailed information in a fantastic manner that is easy to read.