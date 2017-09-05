AnyFlip Offers Solutions to PDF to Flash Page Flip Book Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --Flash page flip book is the latest leading-edge trend that has engaged millions of global online readers. It features all the tools needed for converting PDF to flash page flip book enabling users to turn pages on flash page flip book seamlessly just as they are reading a traditional printed book.



In today's digital world, online publishers and photo lovers can use numerous software solutions for creating digital animations without any programming knowledge and design skill.



AnyFlip provides the perfect solid platform for all type of users interested in publishing flash page flip books. In comparison to the paper flip animation, this smart tool offers the following unique features:



- Highly compatible digital format

- Interesting content with seamless inclusion of multimedia

- Splendid flash animation

- Interactive 3D flipping effect

- HTML5 support

- Online accessibility through all computing devices



Traditional PDF content converted into flash page flip book can be more effective for branding and marketing. Offline flash page flip books can also be created easily with widest range of formats including ZIP, APP, HTML etc. The flash page flip books can be recorded on DVD/CD media and it is the best approach for attracting offline readers.



Free publications and Cloud storage platform are the strong attributes of AnyFlip solutions. Moreover, there are also the premium versions that offer exceptional benefits like plug-in for video, audio, Joomla, WordPress and many more. Google Analytics, the world renowned tool, can also be integrated into the ebooks. Publishers can get authentic and real time information about the traffic source, links clicked, page views and other valuable data about audience.



Online visitors nowadays prefer images and videos, as they are much better sources for getting quick information. Multimedia files can be embedded from other popular platforms like YouTube, Vimeo etc. Additionally, more value can be created with dynamic text, HTML5, flash animation and jQuery technologies.



About AnyFlip

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AnyFlip is a company specializing in providing user around the world PDF to flipbook solutions.



For more information, go to http://anyflip.com/.