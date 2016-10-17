AnyFlip: Online HTML5 Flipbook Maker Reduces Costs of Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --AnyFlip is an online HTML5 flipbook maker and a leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions. AnyFlip makes the intuitive flipbook with different uses which will incredibly bring down the cost of publication creation and distribution.



Jason Chen, the CEO of AnyFlip Software said, "Our flipbook software makes sure your readers are provided quality content equipped with attractive features. And AnyFlip excellent flipbook software is here to introduce a new era of opportunity all over the world. It is a powerful tool for both digital publishing and online marketing."



These are the enormous benefit for using the magazine maker website:



- Creates flipbook which can be distributed online or be printed to page magazine.

- Publishers can burn the flipbook into CD for distribution.

- Provides free cloud platform for online publication.

- Publishers can share the content via social network or emails.

- Publishers can add the unique logo and official link/online store to the flipbook.



Everyone is absolutely allowed to utilize AnyFlip free. Apart from publishing magazine, users can publish articles, photo albums, brochures and so on, with the desktop version page editing tools.



Do not hesitate to make use of AnyFlip to create the best flipping book publications. From this AnyFlip blog post, you can find more of digital publishing.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the main leading technology providers of digital publishing solutions. It permits to change over any printed material into a unique digital product ready for publication with an elegant page flip effect.