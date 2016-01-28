AnyFlip Page Flip Software Is Available to Create Engaging Shopping Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --The key factors behind ongoing success and sustainability of Ecommerce website are responsive and personalized customer experience. In addition, the other requirements are attractive design format, informative content, fast navigation and more options of easy online purchasing.



The development team of AnyFlip has taken care of these essential requirements, and has come up with a powerful solution of page flip software. This impressive solution enables the digital marketers to easily create, design and publish engaging shopping content on all types of E-commerce websites.



Common users and online publishers across all industries can convert their conventional PDF files into rich animated, interactive and enticing ebooks. This HTML5 page flip software is best choice for incorporation of fabulous Flash animations, advanced analytics, audio/video content, 3D flipping effects and tons of other features.



AnyFlip programmers have included a new attractive Bookcase functionality in this tool. Online marketers can embed their entire digital publications into a single show case. Place this Bookcase onto the e-business site and the visitors can easily scroll down the complete list of flipping catalogs. So the website visitors are provided a solid platform for fast searching of their desired target book. Title, background, size and overall structure of the bookshelf can be easily customized to make its appearance even more fascinating. What's more? These engaging bookcases can also be shared with millions of online readers through Linkedin, Google Plus, Twitter, Facebook and Email.



In addition to traditional PDF files, the online marketers also have the excellent option of converting their MS office documents into flipping magazines. For this purpose they would need to download desktop client. The most important requirement of digital marketing is quick and easy sharing of content over social media networks. AnyFlip software connects all published catalogues, brochures and magazines to all popular social sites with just a click of a button.



One can find more features of page flip software at http://anyflip.com/features.