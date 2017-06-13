AnyFlip PDF Flipbook Software for Customizing Interactive Books

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2017 --AnyFlip, the digital publishing solution developer, is going to create a page flip book as the gift for the whole fathers. As the Father's Day is coming, this PDF flipbook software allows users to convert all related content to digital flipbook with the web-based tool or desktop software. Everyone can create an impressive magazines, photo books and brochures for Father's Day.



"The page flip book for Father's Day will be released on all AnyFlip social media. It is just an example of the PDF flipbook which we would make good advantage of AnyFlip functions," said Anna Lee, the chief designer of AnyFlip, "I believed that all of you love your father. This flipbook just let you know you can express the love in such way. It is easy and meaningful to customize the gift personally."



AnyFlip is available to use for both Mac and PC users. It provides the desktop PDF flipbook software which allows users to convert PDF to flipbook or create the flipbook from scratch and the online cloud platform which converts PDF to flipbook in minutes. No matter which way users choose, AnyFlip gives them the opportunities to customize the content with rich media.



For the interactive content building and professional layout, AnyFlip offers multiple solutions for users. They can choose the pre-designed template and beautiful theme to modify the flipbook. Moreover, AnyFlip empowers users to edit the content and enrich the content with the help of page editor. Users can insert father's photos and videos to build the unforgettable memories.



Besides, users can also brand the flipbook with unique logos and link to the official website if the users are the owners of online store. If the users AnyFlip to promote its flipbook on official social networks: Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus, please us or give us a message.



To download the software and create the flipbook, please go to AnyFlip official site.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is the PDF to flipbook software that can help users to create interactive digital content. It provides the templates to guide the users to create page flip content.