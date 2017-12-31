AnyFlip PDF Flipbook Software Gains More Than 120,000 Users in 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2017 --AnyFlip, the world's leading digital platform where publishers can convert PDF files into flipbooks has announced its PDF flipbook software gained more than 120,000 users in 2017. AnyFlip flipbook maker is the world's leading digital platform for publishers looking to convert PDF & MS Office to HTML5 or flash based digital magazine.



As most digital readers keep falling in love with the PDF flipbook maker, the number of users has soared to over 120,000 users in 2017. Many of these users utilize the online PDF to flipbook software to create engaging and interactive content. They cover various topics from online business to photo albums. AnyFlip flipbook creator has grown to become one of the world's most trusted flipbook magazine makers. The reason for this is quite obvious. It offers many advantages that digital publishers are looking for. A few of them include:



1. Ability to convert PDF to digital page flip publications and publish within minutes. AnyFlip flipbook software makes it easy to covert PDF files into HTML 5 flipbooks, page flipping online magazines and online catalogs without any special coding or scripting skills.



2. With AnyFlip PDF flipbook software, publishers can create digital publications with special customization. They can easily customize flipbooks with their own domains, logos, branding colors and styles. They also enjoy numerous customization options to easily create flipbook with own unique fashion style to give the look and feel of a flash flip book.



3. Another benefit of the flipbook software is that while English speaking publishers can enjoy the software as English is the most widely spoken language in the world today, speakers of other languages are not left out. The flipbook software supports other international languages such as Spanish, German, French, Italian, Russian, Romanian, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is the leading name among page flipbook makers. The digital publishing platform is free to anyone and allows publishers to deliver content to their readers all around the world. AnyFlip has grown to become the digital magazine maker of choice and this is due to their continued desire to provide the best solutions for digital publishing. Their software's are easy to use and helps publishers create digital materials in no time.



