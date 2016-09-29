AnyFlip PDF to Flipbook Maker Surprises Readers in the Age of Mobile Media

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --AnyFlip pdf to flipbook maker provides publishers and readers just what they want. Publications can be produced into different formats that can be stored online, accessible offline as well for reading and distribution.



In this age of mobile media, more and more people tend to read on mobile device, which is much more convenient. It is therefore necessary that digital magazine publishers pay attention to tools that can make their magazines mobile ready and viewable on any device. Here are some features that make AnyFlip great for creating beautiful flip books that are mobile friendly.



1. Page Editor: AnyFlip pdf to flipbook maker's powerful page editor enables users create interactive digital flipbook with media such as image, audio, video flash, text, button and so on. In addition, multimedia objects like .flv, .mp4, .swf files can be easily integrated into the flipbook. Publishers can be innovative with the number of design options available to them.



2. Mobile Devices: AnyFlip's HTML5 technology ensures readers can view digital magazine on mobile devices, without installing any app! The responsive publications can be produced in minutes and viewed on portable devices like iPhone, iPad, iPad and Android devices.



3. Templates & Themes: With over 10 pre-designed book templates and themes, users get the chance to use or modify the template design by altering background color or adding images and logo and previewing their changes in real time. There is also more than 400 themes for any kind of flipbook style. It is easy to produce high-quality flip books with these preconfigured templates as well as customize them with the extensive configuration tools available



4. Powerful Cloud Platform: With AnyFlip's cloud service, digital flipbook can be distributed in seconds to anywhere in the world. It doesn't matter where the readers are, as long as they are connected to the internet, they can view flipbooks instantly across desktop, tablet PC and mobile devices.



5. Offline Reading: By creating and publishing flipbooks to numerous formats like HTMLS, EXE, ZIP and other media forms, readers can not only access flipbooks on mobile devices, AnyFlip makes it easy for readers to access them online as well as offline.



6. Multiple Languages: Isn't it lovely to create or enjoy flipbooks in one's native language? AnyFlip pdf to flipbook offers multiple languages for international users. Even though English is the most widely spoken language today, users can enjoy over 17 language versions which include French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Romanian, Japanese and so on which are switchable while reading.



All in all, AnyFlip is user-friendly, easy to install, not complex to use and provides digital solutions across a range of PC and mobile devices.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip makes creating online magazines quick and easy, making it the leading digital publishing platform for publishers and readers today. AnyFlip boasts a host of softwares that provide digital publishing solutions and more.



Discover more on AnyFlip website.