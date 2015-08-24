AnyFlip PDF to Flipbook Proves to Be Beneficial in Extending Online Content Market Reach

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --The new flipbook maker developed by AnyFlip has grown in popularity among digital publishers since being released to the public. Available for free download, many users have reported increased exposure and enhanced customer reach by using the digital platform in the creation and distribution of their content.



AnyFlip's digital publishing platform promises a number of benefits, which have been backed up in reviews made by many customers who have used it for PDF to flipbook conversion. They include providing a realistic page-turning effect in digital documents and the ability to embed rich media into content that can be accessed on any device, including tablets and Smartphone. In addition, the software enables digital publishers to reach their target market through various channels, including websites, newsletters and social media platforms.



With more and more transactions being conducted online, many companies and individuals use different forms of digital content to reach their target market. Such content includes magazines, eBooks, brochures and catalogs, all of which are often in the form of static PDF files. While convenient and easy to use, PDF documents have been found to provide limited functionality over time, as devices and e-Commerce requirements become more advanced.



Software such as the AnyFlip flipbook maker allows content providers to not only increase the functionality of digital publications, but also make their content more accessible and engaging across various online platforms. It allows for fast and efficient PDF to flipbook conversion, along with providing users with a wide range of tools and templates to create flipbooks from scratch.



Users of AnyFlip will be pleased to know that the software can be run on both Windows and Mac computers and can also be used to create content for offline use and storage.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip provides digital publishing software solutions, backed by the latest technology, to customers all over the world.



People interested in this news post may want to visit AnyFlip website at http://anyflip.com/ for more information.