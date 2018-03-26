AnyFlip Presents PDF Flipbook Software for Start-Ups

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --AnyFlip has introduced PDF flipbook software for creating a flash flipbook with the existing PDF format. The software has to be simply downloaded and any regular looking PDF document can be transformed into a striking page flipbook. An innovative idea needs to be presented well and this software will achieve the desired result since it can be customized.



Trusted by more than 2 millon publishers all over the world, this new software will take the number to a quite higher scale for AnyFlip. Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip saids, "If you are fully utilizing free PDF to flipbook software, then there are many more advanced function that you will find. The fun elements of a digital world can be embedded in the flipbooks."



This new pdf flipbook software is capable of designing a flipbook from templates and themes that are provided beforehand. It can take a personalized background and a logo too, making the flipbook look like one of a kind.



Jason Chen also mentions, "You can add your own graphical videos and audio sounds. With AnyFlip page editor, sounds and video can be inserted at any place you want. Videos from YouTube can be included too."



The flipbooks thus made can be uploaded online along with various offline output formats. They support HTML5 for offline reference, ZIP for sharing via mail, EXE for desktops, APP for Mac, etc. The pdf to flash page flip tool can be published as a plug-in for WordPress and more.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip provides an ideal platform for budding writers and artists to create their best digital publications and allows them to share all this with the online world. It creates attractive magazines, simple brochures, complex catalogs, etc. in a matter of minutes with a number of other features.