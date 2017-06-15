AnyFlip - Professional Online Magazine Software for Digital Publishing Solutions

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --The online magazine software developed and launched by AnyFlip has been described by many as the best online magazine software for digital publishing in the world. Designed and developed by Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of AnyFlip and her team, the online magazine software allows for the easy conversion of static PDF to digital magazine in minutes, helping businesses to profit more from their content.



The software also allows users to add page flip effect to their digital magazines to make it even more engaging and captivating for the readers. With easily customizable templates and a user-friendly interface, users of AnyFlip can also brand their online magazine with their unique business logos and add bookmark to guide readers of the magazine.



The innovative and effective software also comes with other features that include the full use of tons of templates, flexible offline version for Windows and Mac, multilingual interface with over 15 supported international languages that include French, German, and Portuguese, and a reliable AnyFlip cloud platform for managing and hosting all published magazines.



The software is free and does not require users to be particularly technology savvy due to its simple interface. It also provides a cloud platform for online publishing and sharing. On the cloud platform, users can publish online page flip magazines and find other attractive digital magazines to entertain themselves.



For more about this online magazine software, please go to AnyFlip homepage.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip has served over 30,000 customers that include individuals and corporations across the globe. The software has helped in creating over two million digital contents for several companies scattered across the globe, ensuring better customer engagement, increased exposure and more sales.