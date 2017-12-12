AnyFlip Promises Updated More Competitive PDF to Flipbook Software in 2018

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --AnyFlip will be rolling out a more robust version of its PDF to flipbook publishing software in 2018 to become more competitive among similar programs currently available. The AnyFlip team says it will include several newer, more powerful functions to improve the uploading of PDF files online, as well as fix minor bugs, which will result in an even better user experience.



With over 3 million downloads and upwards of 10,000 new users monthly, the AnyFlip Flipbook Maker is quickly approaching the status of a world-leading digital publishing platform. It allows users to quickly convert static PDF documents into interactive and engaging publications, including magazines, brochures, catalogs, reports, and newsletters.



Publishers can create unlimited flipbooks and include a range of features that allow readers to have a unique viewing experience. Current features of the AnyFlip PDF to Flipbook digital publishing software include the ability to add attention-grabbing animations, flash, page links, text, audio, and video links. In addition, the software comes with over 120 pre-designed and customizable templates, which allows users to create flipbooks from scratch and add branding content such as logos.



Currently, users are also able to store digital publications via AnyFlip's secure cloud storage platform, along with being able to easily share on various social media platforms. Creators also have the option to share publications in a variety of ways, including via email and through the use of CDs/DVDs, and USB.



For the future, AnyFlip plans to add even more supporting features to its PDF to Flipbook software, which will serve to enhance the current capabilities of the platform. The company believes the updates will benefit e-commerce and marketing efforts, as well as increase file security. The software is available to users of both Windows and Mac systems.



For more details, please visit http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip provides digital publishing software solutions, backed by the latest technology, to customers all over the world. It has been updated from month to month according to the users feedback.