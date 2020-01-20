AnyFlip Provides a Free Digital Publishing Platform for Creating Killer Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --AnyFlip is the go-to company for intuitive software that creates elegant publications for digital marketing. The company provides a free digital publishing platform for creating killer content that draws the attention of readers worldwide. The free platform is equipped with interactive tools, features, and functionalities that help to enhance the value of content by making it vivid, dynamic, appealing, and convincing to online audiences. Users enrich their publications with top-notch elements such as videos, music, graphics, hotspots, hyperlinks, animations and much more.



The free digital publishing platform from AnyFlip gives life to all publications created to help impress both online and offline readers. PDF files can be converted to page-flipping digital catalogs, magazines, brochures and more. AnyFlip offers a complete solution to users who need to give their readers a seamless publication reading experience on mobile devices and browsers. By integrating the e-commerce element, audiences will be able to purchase desired products directly from magazines, brochures, or catalogs.



"We understand that digital marketing trends are evolving at a rapid pace," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "In order to keep align with these changes, we have to come up with more innovative products for our clients. Our digital publishing platform is an all-in-one solution that will not only increase online exposure for our clients but will also help them market their products and create more revenue streams."



AnyFlip understands that all brands have unique stories and products that they want to share with people online. Therefore, they strive to ensure that they inspire their audiences through great content, visuals, and animations in their creations. They also get the opportunity to design publications that sell round the clock. Through digital publishing, users can reach more people and market their brands, products, and services. They can vividly present their products to audiences and link them directly to their online stores.



AnyFlip allows users to publish their reports, magazines, newsletters, brochures, and all other publications on its free cloud service. In this way, they can share their content through all social networks and other publishing sites online. Since most consumers nowadays prefer digital shopping, users can make their products and brand messages accessible on mobile devices to help boost their credibility, penetrate more markets and reach out to target audiences.



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

The company develops top-notch software that is used by various local and international clients for digital publishing. Their software products can be used to create different digital publications for marketing purposes. They are free to use by all registered customers.