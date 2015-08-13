AnyFlip Recommends Flipbook Software to Retail Marketers for Rich Media Content

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --As a reputable software company, AnyFlip shows their recent studies on the matter of digital marketing and its relation to media. The company recommends flipbook software as a great solution for media rich content that prevents making a mistake of too much multimedia, which can burden the readers.



The recent studies made by multimedia experts from AnyFlip software company show that media should not be applied to every situation, as it may have an adverse effect. Although media is considered a critical factor, which helps companies get the desired customer attention, it should be kept within limits.



AnyFlip flipbook software provide perfect solution offering media rich content across a variety of devices and channels. The e-commerce-enabled experience offered by it can be used for product campaigns and lookbooks.



The CEO of AnyFlip, Jason Chen, says: "AnyFlip flipbook software enables retail marketers to double their results with only half of the efforts they have used before. Because of the nature of their work, these people usually do not have time to learn new tools, for this reason AnyFlip is made extremely user-friendly and easy to use."



About AnyFlip flipbook

This software allows customers to convert their PDFs in an interactive HTML5 and Flash flipbook with a page-flipping 3D realistic effect. It gives retail marketers a chance for unlimited publications on a reliable and secure hosting. The new content will be media rich with video, audio, SWF, links, and more, along with multiple flash animation effects without the concern of overusing the multimedia.



Besides creation of interactive digital publications, business owners can take advantage of free custom domain to improve their brand awareness. They can also design their own homepage, where they can share with other people the digital publications made by them.



These are just some of the advanced features accessible with AnyFlip flipbook software. To find out more about this free software, which is irreplaceable for retail marketers all over the globe, please visit http://anyflip.com/