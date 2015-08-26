AnyFlip Recommends Its Page Turning Software to Yoga Enthusiasts

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --AnyFlip specializes in the creation of a page turning software platform. This is a program that helps give a creative visibility to different files from any website.



The software contains features that are useful for any company wishing to show their books, magazines and commercial brochures bolder and attractive way. It provides a unique experience for users.



This is an excellent opportunity for all large and small entrepreneurs who are looking for an attractive software to promote their products. One can convert PDF files to an extraordinary interactive experience. Creating from digital magazines, catalogs, brochures, reports, newsletters and other content, all that just to use digital editing software AnyFlip. It's an easy to use program.



AnyFlip already has the trust of over 217,962 editors around the world including: Airbnb, DELL, Evernote, P & G, Balfour Beatty and Grey Group. The software is free and can be downloaded from the website of the company. There people can find all the information they need to learn to use this program.



AnyFlip launched a digital magazine rack yoga, especially for fans of this activity, this software proves to be an ideal alternative for anyone, because it can create magazines or brochures with ease. This enables AnyFlip to give a more attractive website visibility.



The company has developed an attractive effect of page turning software. This gives a unique appeal for change page, in magazines, books or sales brochures. In addition, one can add beautiful music and yoga video tutorials into the magazines. So the people can learn the different positions of this activity easily.



These magazines can be opened from any mobile device, also includes the iPad. Thus, people can practice their yoga poses or read about this topic whenever they like.



For more information, go to http://anyflip.com/