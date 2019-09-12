AnyFlip Releases a Brochure Maker for the Real Estate Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --AnyFlip, an innovative software development company, has just launched a brochure maker that helps users design real estate brochures. The company brings in years of experience to further improve the brochure-making capabilities to the expanding global clientele. The brochure maker helps realtors design beautiful brochures that spread information about the products and services they offer. Their customers can access detailed information about the property market and much more.



AnyFlip is an agile customer engagement platform that offers cutting edge software and out of the box solutions. This helps enterprises and marketers design digital brochures that accelerate marketing and sales. Users can create eye-catching brochures that mirror their professionalism and expertise in their field. Through their creations, AnyFlip clients can draw in and engage more customers towards their products.



"Our brochure maker is a key component in state-of-the-art real estate marketing and communication scenarios," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "As such, we ensure that our software has all the tools needed for users to enjoy unprecedented levels of customer insights and flexibility. This allows them to tailor their brochures to the real estate market and their target customers. They can customize their brochures with features such as multilingual interfaces, table of contents, brand logos, navigation options, pre-loaders and much more. Our new launch comes at a perfect time when our clients need unique strategies that can help them win over more audiences online."



With the maturing market for customer engagement, the launch of the brochure maker is offering users a new opportunity to utilize upgraded features in their real estate marketing techniques. There is an extraordinary level of interest in customer engagement in the real estate industry, and AnyFlip's features enable users to expand their reach to vast audiences online. Their revolutionary client-centric platform delivers a better digital experience for users and their readers.



AnyFlip has invested in intensive research over time to upgrade its brochure maker and offer clients result-oriented tools for their projects. With a focus on innovation, AnyFlip has brought in several features and functionalities that can help users produce colorful, media-rich, flash animation-integrated, and mobile-friendly brochures with 3D page turning effect. The company's technical teams have brought their in-depth knowledge and design experience together to formulate a platform that enhances users' creativity.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a global digital software company leading in publishing software for various industries including fashion, healthcare, engineering and more. The company offers innovative and agile technology that suits the needs of their clients. AnyFlip is a leading partner that helps enterprises enhance their marketing techniques and drive excellent customer experience. For more information, please visit http://anyflip.com/.