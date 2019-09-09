AnyFlip Releases a Magazine Maker for Creating Car Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2019 --AnyFlip, one of the leading innovative digital software developers in China, has released a new magazine maker for creating car magazines. Having been in the industry for years, the company felt that a new and improved magazine maker would provide more advanced features for designing stunning magazines with 3D page-flipping effect. The software allows users to create multiple projects within a short time.



The magazine maker has enhanced capabilities, thanks to the input and needs of AnyFlip clients. The upgraded version allows car industries to improve their product promotion strategies and magazine outlooks using eye-catching features such as scenes, flash animations, videos, links, SWF, and other effects. With embedded bookshelf capabilities, car manufacturers and dealers can create as many car magazines as possible to advertise their products to a wide range of readers online.



"We are delighted to bring our upgraded magazine maker to our valued users," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip. "We understand the marketing needs of the car industry as well as other industries, and we have tailored our products to suit these needs. The landscape of the digital marketing field has evolved with web-based advertising taking the lead. Enterprises and marketers are seeking out solutions to satisfy their audience requirements. That is where we step in and make things happen for them."



Along with the new magazine maker, AnyFlip has excellent customer service and tools to enhance user experience. The company offers 24/7 customer support to assist users with any issues or queries they may have. The company understands that users need to perfect their magazines to meet market demands. Besides the design and publishing efforts, users also need to enhance their creativity in order to beat the competition.



AnyFlip believes in user experience that is completely enjoyable and professional. The company sets itself apart with years of expertise in innovative software and features. Their software is freely available to registered users. All the products at the company provide total satisfaction to both the clients and their online audiences. AnyFlip guarantees its clients successful outcomes in their design, publishing, and advertising ventures.



For more information about the magazine maker, please visit http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip has excelled and prospered in the software development industry, even with the increased competition surrounding it. The company has maintained quality and consistency by adhering to its core values. Its growth is seen through its dedication, performance, leadership, and teamwork.