AnyFlip Releases Flipbook Software for Transforming PDFs Into Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --AnyFlip announced the launch of its flipbook software that features a simple and easy-to-use user interface, enabling users to transform PDFs into flipbooks. Also, users can publish their flipbooks online and share them on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, G+ and so on.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip, said, "No coding required, the software makes it easy for you to create flipbooks. No design skills required, you don't need to design your flipbook from scratch. The software provides you with a wide range of templates. You can choose one of the templates and use it directly. "



The flipbook software has a ton of special highlights that help any business extend its mindfulness and brand name. It accompanies various subjects, formats, foundations, modules, and scenes. The most awesome component of this software is its extraordinary sound and page-flipping effect. The page-flipping effect offers readers a phenomenal encounter. The flipbooks made by this software are available on computerized gadgets like iPhones, iPads, Android phones, Android tablets, and so on. Therefore, readers can access their most loved flipbooks on any gadget they need.



The software is incorporated with the capability of including intelligent components like photo display, connections, and recordings, which makes the PDF alluring. It likewise enables users to share what they need on social sites. This will make an ever-increasing number of readers to visit the site for different flipbooks. The software plays an important role in content marketing as it comes with an analytics feature that allows users to access reports on the performance of flipbooks.



About AnyFlip

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AnyFlip is a leading software development company that is committed to providing users around the world with simple and easy-to-use software for different industries, such as Business, Education, Technology and so on. For more information, please visit http://anyflip.com/.