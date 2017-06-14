AnyFlip Releases Free Flipbook Software for Digital Business Owners

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Hong Kong Technology provider AnyFlip, one of the world's leading technological companies in digital publishing solutions is providing flipbook software for creating HTML5 flipbooks. The company recognizes the importance of the Internet in reaching global customers, on that account it focuses on digital marketing innovations to allow business owners become globally competitive.



AnyFlip ensures that business owners can create more effective content marketing campaigns by staying on-the-top with online publishing trends. The flipbook software is designed with target audience and businesses in mind so it ensures that it can make more effective and efficient HTML5 flipbooks at the drop of a hat.



CEO of AnyFlip, Jason Chen said, "Today, business owners also depend on flipbooks as an effective digital marketing tool. The flipbook software will allow them to publish and enjoy their content online in HTML5 format. It can help them improve their reach."



AnyFlip is flipbook software that creates an online publication in minutes. Business owners can enjoy creating an attractive flipbook to make a lasting impression on their services without necessarily having exceptional computer knowledge. AnyFlip flipbook software has versatile features which allow business owners to create flipping effects with animated images on marketing contents. This can make their digital contents more palatable to readers. The content made through the flipbook software is accessible in desktop and mobile devices.



Other versatile features of AnyFlip flipbook software include unlimited publication, unlimited cloud hosting, addition of rich media and compatibility with multiple devices. The software can be downloaded in offline versions for Mac and Windows operating system. To maximize the flipbook potential, AnyFlip also allows publication protection, subscription membership and social media integration. It further carries approximately 120 templates that are highly customizable to suit a wide range of industry. It provides a completely personalized homepage for any business.



AnyFlip flipbook software is ideal for small business which is thriving to become globally competitive. The software has application on SEO methods to give business owners a competitive edge. Flipbooks provide huge SEO benefits that are widely recognized by online business owners. It also allows increasing their reach by sharing their marketing contents on the social networking websites such as Google Plus, Twitter and Facebook.



For more information, please visit AnyFlip homepage.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip Company provides technological innovations for all online publishing needs, whose software provides a user-friendly interface which is easy and safe for business use.