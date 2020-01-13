AnyFlip Rolls out an Online Poster Maker for Creating Promotional Posters

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --AnyFlip Company starts the new 2020 year with some great news for the digital publishers. Their online poster maker is now available for use and people can easily create professional posters to attract the attention of the Internet users. This gives them an opportunity to announce new events and products in a much more attractive way. Moreover, this online software helps people promote their posters everywhere online.



Thousands of customers already use AnyFlip Cloud platform, which provides a handful of useful digital publishing solutions. The newest one is called online poster maker and enables both professional publishers and amateurs to start making posters for all their special offers and events and reach out thousands of readers. This is a great way to build a large customer base and expand the existing business opportunities.



AnyFlip is aware that some publishers might not have creative design ideas. For this reason, it provides multiple templates to be used for creation of a custom poster with unique message. There are many options for distribution of the ready posters, which include embedding into the websites, plugin conversion for WordPress, Drupal and Joomla websites, posting them on the social media websites, etc.



"Our team believes that this new online software will help people open new business opportunities," said Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip. "Since the most powerful way to attract potential clients is via attractive advertisement, we put our efforts into creation of a user-friendly online poster maker that will help companies advertise their products, services and events in an effective way."



For more information, please visit https://anyflip.com/



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a Cloud platform that provides various digital publishing software solutions available for companies in any part of the globe. More than 30,000 enterprises have chosen to trust this platform, because it makes a revolution in the world of digital publishing.